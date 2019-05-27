Rays' Mike Zunino: Nearing rehab assignment

Zunino (quadriceps) has advanced to baserunning and is expected to begin a rehab assignment at some point this week, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Zunino was expected to miss roughly a month when he was placed on the injured list May 10. He could be slightly ahead of that timeline, as he's in line to rejoin the Rays at some point during the team's upcoming road trip, which runs from June 4 to June 9.