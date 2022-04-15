site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Mike Zunino: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Zunino isn't starting Friday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Zunino has alternated starts behind the plate during the first week of the regular season. Francisco Mejia will start at catcher and bat ninth Friday.
