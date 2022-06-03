site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Mike Zunino: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Zunino isn't starting Friday against the White Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Zunino has alternated starts behind the dish recently, and he'll take a seat after going 1-for-4 in Thursday's win over Texas. Francisco Mejia will start at catcher and bat sixth.
