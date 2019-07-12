Rays' Mike Zunino: Not in Friday's lineup

Zunino is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino is 3-for-25 with 10 strikeouts over his last eight games, so he'll start out the second half of the season on the bench. Travis d'Arnaud takes over behind the plate for the Rays, and the pair has now alternated catching duties in the last six contests.