Zunino will not start Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros on Tuesday.

Zunino hit a solo homer in the Rays' Game 2 win but won't get to provide an encore in Game 3, at least not at the start of the game. With no off days scheduled for the series, it's no surprise to see the starting catcher get a rest regardless of how he's been hitting. Michael Perez starts behind the plate in his absence.