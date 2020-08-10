site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-mike-zunino-not-in-mondays-lineup-748837 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Mike Zunino: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 10, 2020
at
4:39 pm ET 1 min read
Zunino isn't starting Monday against the Red Sox.
Zunino has hit just .097/.222/.226 with a solo home run and 14 strikeouts over 13 games this season, and he'll sit for the second time in the past three games. Michael Perez will start at catcher Monday and bat ninth.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.