Rays' Mike Zunino: Not in Monday's lineup
Zunino is on the bench Monday against Colorado, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Zunino started the Rays' first two games but has since sat in favor of Michael Perez in two of the last three. It still seems as though he's in a true starting role behind the plate, though it may take a few more games to figure out the Rays' plans.
