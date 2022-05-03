site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Mike Zunino: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Zunino is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Zunino went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run Monday but will sit for the second time in the past three games. Rene Pinto will work behind the plate in his place Tuesday.
