Zunino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Zunino's absence from the lineup comes as little surprise after he was diagnosed with a strained left biceps following his early exit in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Mariners. Tampa Bay has yet to announce a roster move in advance of Wednesday's game, so at this stage, the team is seemingly viewing Zunino as day-to-day with the injury. With Zunino taking a seat Wednesday and with Francisco Mejia (illness) on the COVID-19-related injured list, third-string catcher Rene Pinto will step in behind the plate.