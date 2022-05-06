site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-mike-zunino-not-starting-friday-822457 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Mike Zunino: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Zunino isn't starting Friday against the Mariners.
Zunino will get a breather after going 4-for-13 with two homers, seven RBI and three runs over the last four games. Francisco Mejia will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read