site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-mike-zunino-not-starting-wednesday-828787 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Mike Zunino: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Zunino isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Zunino went 0-for-11 with an RBI and six strikeouts over his last four games, and he continues to alternate starts behind the dish. Francisco Mejia will start at catcher and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read