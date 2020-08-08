site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Mike Zunino: On bench for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Zunino isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
After recording a hit and scoring a run in the afternoon game Saturday, Zunino will retreat to the bench. Michael Perez will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
