Zunino is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino remains the primary catcher for the Rays for now, starting 10 of the team's first 17 games, but he and Francisco Mejia have alternated starts over the last six contests. Zunino is hitting .176/.263/.412 so far this season, while Mejia is hitting .333/.370/.542, so it's possible the hierarchy flips at some point in the future.