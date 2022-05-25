site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Mike Zunino: On bench Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Zunino isn't starting Wednesday against the Marlins, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Zunino started in the last two games and went 2-for-8 with four strikeouts. Francisco Mejia will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
