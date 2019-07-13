Rays' Mike Zunino: Out of lineup for nightcap

Zunino is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He will sit in the nightcap after starting in Game 1 and going 1-for-3 with a solo home run, the 100th homer of his career. Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish and bat third.

