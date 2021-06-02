site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Mike Zunino: Out of lineup Wednesday
Zunino isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
Zunino will get a day off after he went 0-for-8 with six strikeouts across the last two games. Francisco Mejia will start behind the plate and bat sixth.
