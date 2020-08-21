site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Mike Zunino: Out of lineup
Zunino is not starting Friday's game against the Blue Jays.
Zunino hits the bench despite homering in each of the last two games. Michael Perez will start behind the plate in his absence.
