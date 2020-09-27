site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Mike Zunino: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Zunino is not in the lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Zunino started the past three games and will take a seat after going 3-for-9 with one double, one run and one RBI. Michael Perez receives the start behind the plate in the season finale.
