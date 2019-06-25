Rays' Mike Zunino: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Zunino is not in Tuesday's lineup agains the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

While he is in the midst of a four-game hitting streak, Zunino is still only hitting .160 with 19 strikeouts in 15 games this month. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher and hitting seventh.

