Rays' Mike Zunino: Out of Wednesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Zunino is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Orioles.
He is hitting .133 with three home runs and a 46.9 percent strikeout rate in 45 at-bats this month. Michael Perez will start at catcher and bat eighth.
