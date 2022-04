Zunino (biceps), who is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, said he expects to return to the starting nine in a day or two, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino is dealing with a mild left biceps strain, and while he'll miss a second start in a row on account of the injury, he'll still be available off the bench Thursday. Rene Pinto will pick up another turn behind the dish for the series finale.