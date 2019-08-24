Rays' Mike Zunino: Plates pair in win

Zunino went 1-for-3 with a two-run single, a walk and a run in a win over the Orioles on Friday.

Zunino enjoyed some rare success out of the bottom of the order, extending the Rays' lead to 3-0 with his timely second-inning single. The slugging backstop is actually experiencing a relatively productive August when going by the lowly standard he's set this season, as he's knocked in nine runs partly on the strength of three home runs and is hitting over. 200 (.212) in a month for the first time since April.