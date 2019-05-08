Rays' Mike Zunino: Plates two in last-minute start

Zunino went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a run-scoring double and a run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Zunino was supposed to get an off day Tuesday, but Michael Perez (oblique) was a late scratch. That thrust the slugging backstop into the starting lineup, and he responded with his second multi-hit and multi-RBI effort of the last three games. With Perez now projected to miss multiple weeks with his injury, Zunino should be in for an even heavier workload than usual with his platoon mate unavailable.