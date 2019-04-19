Rays' Mike Zunino: Plates two in series finale

Zunino went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's loss to Baltimore.

Zunino drove in a pair of runs in the eighth inning on a double to cut the deficit to one, but it wasn't enough to come away with the victory. After securing a base knock Thursday, he's now extended his hitting streak to six games and is 8-for-22 with six extra-base hits and five RBI over that stretch. The 28-year-old will look to carry this momentum into Tampa Bay's weekend series against Boston.