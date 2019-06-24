Rays' Mike Zunino: Productive from bottom of order

Zunino went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Athletics on Sunday.

The multi-hit effort was a long time coming for Zunino, considering he'd last accomplished the feat way back on May 7. The veteran backstop is still hitting just .160 in June, although he's now sporting a modest four-game hitting streak, his second longest of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories