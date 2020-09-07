Zunino (oblique) has been making progress in recent days, but he's still expected to be sidelined for "a little bit longer", Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "He's progressing, but it's going to take some time, though," manager Kevin Cash said. "He feels better today than he did three days ago, and he felt better three days ago than he did a week ago, so that's a good thing."

Zunino is first eligible to come off the injured list Thursday, and it remains to be seen if "a little big longer" means until that point or beyond. The slugging backstop had been slashing just .133/.235/.383 across 68 plate appearances prior to being sidelined, and he's seen Michael Perez go 4-for-8 with six RBI in his last two starts.