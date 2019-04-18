Rays' Mike Zunino: Rare offensive success in win
Zunino went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and two doubles in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.
Zunino's early-season struggles were such that even Wednesday's multi-hit outing, his first of season, only served to boost his average to .191. The 28-year-old backstop may be hitting his stride at the plate, however, as he's now hit safely in five straight games. Moreover, the veteran slugger is starting to put good wood on the ball consistently, as he's compiled all four of his doubles and his one triple of the season during that span.
