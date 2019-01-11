Rays' Mike Zunino: Reaches deal with Rays
Zunino signed a one-year, $4.4125 deal with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Zunino earned a raise of nearly $1.5 million despite his offensive numbers falling to a three-year low in 2018. After posting a 117 wRC+ in 2016 and a 127 mark in 2017, the catcher's line fell to just .201/.259/.410 last year, good for just an 84 wRC+. He'll hope to turn things around as the Rays' new primary catcher this year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...