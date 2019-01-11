Rays' Mike Zunino: Reaches deal with Rays

Zunino signed a one-year, $4.4125 deal with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Zunino earned a raise of nearly $1.5 million despite his offensive numbers falling to a three-year low in 2018. After posting a 117 wRC+ in 2016 and a 127 mark in 2017, the catcher's line fell to just .201/.259/.410 last year, good for just an 84 wRC+. He'll hope to turn things around as the Rays' new primary catcher this year.

