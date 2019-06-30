Rays' Mike Zunino: Receives another breather

Zunino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Zunino will hit the bench for the second straight game in favor of Travis d'Arnaud while he continues to work through his struggles at the plate. Unless he's deployed as a pinch hitter Sunday, Zunino will finish June with an 8-for-59 mark at the plate (.136 average) and 37.5 percent strikeout rate.

