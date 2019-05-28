Rays' Mike Zunino: Rehab plans cemented

Zunino (quadriceps) will begin a three-game rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A report on Monday suggested a rehab assignment for Zunino was imminent, and this latest update confirms as much. Topkin adds that the Rays will evaluate Zunino at the end of the three-game set for potential activation.

More News
Our Latest Stories