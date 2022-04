Zunino (biceps) is starting at catcher and batting seventh Friday against Minnesota, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Zunino sat out the past two games after leaving Tuesday's contest with a left biceps strain, but he'll return to the lineup for Friday's series opener. The 31-year-old has struggled so far in 2022 and is hitting .083/.128/.111 with a 35.9 percent strikeout rate in 39 plate appearances.