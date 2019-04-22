Rays' Mike Zunino: Rejoins lineup

Zunino (personal) will start at catcher and bat eighth Monday against the Royals, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

As anticipated, Zunino will jump back into the lineup right away after rejoining the team following a three-day stay on the paternity list. Michael Perez will slide back into the No. 2 role behind the plate after filling in for Zunino over the weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories