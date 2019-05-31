Rays' Mike Zunino: Rejoins Rays
Zunino (quadriceps) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Zunino made two rehab appearances at High-A Charlotte this week, clearing the way for his return to the majors. The 28-year-old was slashing .220/.260/.407 prior to the injury and figures to rejoin the starting lineup Friday against the Twins.
