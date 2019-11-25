Play

Rays' Mike Zunino: Remains with Rays

Zunino and the Rays agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The deal reportedly comes with an option year. After losing Travis d'Arnaud to the Braves in free agency, the Rays are betting on a bounceback season from Zunino. It will have to be quite a significant one, as he hit just .165/.232/.312 in 90 games last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories