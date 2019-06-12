Rays' Mike Zunino: Resting for day game

Zunino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Zunino will sit in favor of No. 2 backstop Travis d'Arnaud after starting behind the dish in the first two games of the series and going 0-for-7 with four strikeouts. Since returning from the 10-day injured list May 31, Zunino has gone 1-for-28, resulting in his season batting average plummeting from .220 to .176.