Rays' Mike Zunino: Resting for getaway day

Zunino is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino will get some maintenance time after handling catching duties in each of the past three contests, opening up a start for Travis d'Arnaud behind the dish. Since returning from the 10-day injured list last weekend, Zunino has gone hitless in 14 at-bats.

