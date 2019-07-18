Rays' Mike Zunino: Resting in first half of twin bill

Zunino is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Travis d'Arnaud will work behind the dish in the front end of the twin bill, but expect Zunino to catch for Charlie Morton in the nightcap. Zunino has been alternating turns at catcher with d'Arnaud for most of July and may see his playing-time outlook suffer further with the red-hot d'Arnaud batting 11-for-25 with four home runs and two doubles over his last six starts.