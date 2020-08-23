site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Mike Zunino: Resting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Zunino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Zunino will take a seat for the matinee game after starting at catcher in three of the Rays' previous four contests. Michael Perez will step in behind the plate Sunday and will bat ninth.
