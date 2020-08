Zunino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino was behind the plate earlier in the day for the resumption of Saturday's suspended game, so he'll just be getting a breather in what's essentially the equivalent of the second half of a doubleheader. Michael Perez will catch for starting pitcher Yonny Chirinos in the nightcap.