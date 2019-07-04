Rays' Mike Zunino: Resting Thursday

Zunino is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

Zunino started the past three games behind the dish and will just be receiving some routine maintenance while Travis d'Arnaud handles the catching duties in the series opener. The Rays' top backstop went 2-for-11 in the three-game set versus Baltimore earlier this week, which actually amounts to progress on the offensive end. Since returning from the 10-day injured list May 31, Zunino is batting .135 while striking out in 36.3 percent of his plate appearances.