Zunino (shoulder) will undergo thoracic outlet syndrome surgery that will force him to miss the remainder of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino wasn't eligible to return from the injured list until at least mid-August after being transferred to the 60-day IL on July 15, but he'll be held out for the remainder of the season due to his shoulder surgery. The 31-year-old hit .148 with five home runs, 16 RBI and seven runs over 36 games in 2022 and is slated to become a free agent during the offseason. Francisco Mejia and Christian Bethancourt should continue to serve as the Rays' top options at catcher unless the team acquires another backstop at the trade deadline.