Zunino (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Zunino has been out since early June with left shoulder inflammation. He recently received a neck treatment to deal with tingling down his arm and didn't appear to be close to a return, something this transaction confirms. He'll now be out until mid-August at the earliest. Christian Bethancourt and Francisco Mejia should continue splitting time behind the plate in his absence. Zunino's vacated 40-man roster spot will go to Luis Patino, who returned from his own trip to the 60-day injured list.