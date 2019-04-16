Rays' Mike Zunino: Sits for second straight

Zunino is on the bench for the second straight game Tuesday against the Orioles, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Zunino is hitting just .140 on the season, but he does have a hit in four straight games, so it's a bit strange to see him sit twice in a row. Michael Perez starts for the second straight game behind the plate.

More News
Our Latest Stories