Rays' Mike Zunino: Sits in favor of d'Arnaud

Zunino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino will sit for the second time in three days as the red-hot Travis d'Arnaud receives the nod behind the plate. D'Arnaud's ability to play first base presents a path for both players to enter the lineup simultaneously, but it's clear that Zunino's hold on the No. 1 catching job isn't nearly as solid as it was entering the season. Zunino continues to draw high marks as a receiver, but he's enduring a tough year at the plate, batting just .168 with only five home runs across 212 plate appearances.