Rays' Mike Zunino: Sitting again Sunday

Zunino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino started at catcher in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader, so the Rays likely weren't eager to have him behind the plate again Sunday with the series finale set to begin at 1:05 p.m. EDT. No. 2 backstop Travis d'Arnaud will fill in for Zunino, working in a battery with Blake Snell.