Rays' Mike Zunino: Sitting in front end of twin bill

Zunino is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Royals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

No. 2 backstop Michael Perez will catch the front end of the doubleheader, but Zunino should be behind the plate for the second contest while Blake Snell toes the rubber for the Rays. Zunino has wielded a hot bat since returning from the paternity list April 22, producing five hits -- including two home runs -- in 16 at-bats while driving in five.