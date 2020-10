Zunino is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 3 of the Rays' ALDS matchup with the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Michael Perez will check in behind the dish for Zunino, as Rays manager Kevin Cash rolls out a lineup of seven left-handed hitters to counter Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka. Zunino started the first two games of the series, going a collective 1-for-6 with a home run and two RBI.