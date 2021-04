Zunino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

He'll be on the bench for the third time in four games, suggesting that his grip on the No. 1 catching job may have slipped. Francisco Mejia will start behind the dish in place of Zunino, who has slugged four home runs in 47 plate appearances but is hitting just .190.