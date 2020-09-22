site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Mike Zunino: Sitting out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Zunino isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Mets.
Zunino returned from the injured list and started Sunday, but he'll get a breather Tuesday as the Rays prepare for the playoffs. Michael Perez will start behind the dish.
