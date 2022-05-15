site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-mike-zunino-sitting-sunday-824530 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Mike Zunino: Sitting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Zunino is not in Sunday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He is hitting .241 with two home runs and 11 strikeouts in nine games this month. Francisco Mejia will start behind the dish and hit sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read